Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 14,072 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,576,453. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.