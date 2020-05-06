Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 3,116 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.17. 128,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

