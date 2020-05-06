Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.94. The company had a trading volume of 377,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,043. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

