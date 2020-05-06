Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,679 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353,358 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,604. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

