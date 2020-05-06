Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. 5,726,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937,807. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

