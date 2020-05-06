Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. 21,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,763. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average is $236.54.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

