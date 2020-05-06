Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,249,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

