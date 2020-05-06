Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 99,967 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,967 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. 514,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

