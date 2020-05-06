Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 9,999 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 72,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,515,969 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99.

