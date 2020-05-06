Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 145,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,270. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

