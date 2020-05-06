Granite Real Estate (GRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Granite Real Estate to post earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$73.60 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Granite Real Estate Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

