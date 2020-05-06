Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$48.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of GC traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.18. The company had a trading volume of 172,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$357.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

