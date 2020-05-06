Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark upgraded Great Canadian Gaming from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Great Canadian Gaming stock traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.18. 172,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$46.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.65.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$357.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

