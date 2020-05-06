Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.93 ($88.29).

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke stock traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €63.40 ($73.72). 20,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.12. Grenke has a twelve month low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a twelve month high of €104.40 ($121.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.