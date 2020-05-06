GridCoin (GRC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $214.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,072,721 coins and its circulating supply is 401,419,688 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

