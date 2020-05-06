Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,196.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,320.56. The company has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

