Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

Haemonetics stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 413,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,246,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 119,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

