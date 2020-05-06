Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €172.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €172.00 ($200.00) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €135.09 ($157.08).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

FRA:HNR1 traded up €6.10 ($7.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €146.00 ($169.77). The stock had a trading volume of 125,263 shares. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.19.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.