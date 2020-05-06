Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for WashTec (ETR:WSU)

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSU. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

WSU stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.75 ($42.73). 15,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $491.80 million and a PE ratio of 22.91. WashTec has a one year low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a one year high of €67.70 ($78.72).

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

