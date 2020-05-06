HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $115,808.31 and approximately $200.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044966 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.10 or 0.03554683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00056541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033027 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010758 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

