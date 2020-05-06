Head-To-Head Analysis: Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) versus Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) and Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.16 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pjsc Lukoil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pjsc Lukoil and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 1 1 0 0 1.50 Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 664.93%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Pjsc Lukoil.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Pjsc Lukoil on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

