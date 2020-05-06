Head-To-Head Review: Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) vs. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Dragon Victory International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.31%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Dragon Victory International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Dragon Victory International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 1.44 -$14.54 million $0.99 3.65 Dragon Victory International $2.76 million 3.81 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Dragon Victory International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ..

Volatility & Risk

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragon Victory International has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Dragon Victory International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -13.00% 9.53% 4.15% Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats Dragon Victory International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also operates auto-parts service operation that serves auto-repair shops seeking and transacting with auto-parts suppliers. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.