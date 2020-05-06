Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Hellenic Telecom Organization alerts:

OTCMKTS HLTOY traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.83. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.