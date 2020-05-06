Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.72 ($40.37).

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €1.12 ($1.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €35.14 ($40.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.93. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of €36.16 ($42.05).

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

