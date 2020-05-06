Hellofresh’s (HLFFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hellofresh stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

