HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 1,068,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,290,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

