HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 218,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,263. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

