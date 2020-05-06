Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 860 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.17) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168.58 ($15.37).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 737 ($9.69) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,227.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.