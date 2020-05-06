Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$8.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

