Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 120.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.