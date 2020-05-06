Horizen Price Tops $5.53 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00059914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, COSS and DragonEX. Horizen has a market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00464885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00104888 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001339 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,010,175 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, COSS, DragonEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Binance, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

