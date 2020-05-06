HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSSY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $913.82 million for the quarter.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

