Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.06 ($48.90).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded up €0.63 ($0.73) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.55 ($27.38). 535,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a twelve month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

