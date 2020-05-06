IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

