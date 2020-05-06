IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $229.11 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

