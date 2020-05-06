Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a $4.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,279. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $35,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.