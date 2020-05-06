IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.11 million during the quarter.

IB stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.17. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

