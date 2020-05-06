iDealCash Achieves Market Cap of $133,456.90 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. iDealCash has a total market cap of $133,456.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.02205976 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011485 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000586 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

