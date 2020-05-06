Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $315.04. 563,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,294. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,622 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

