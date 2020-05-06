Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €22.00 ($25.58) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.53 ($22.71).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

