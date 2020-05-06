Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Stock Position Lowered by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April accounts for about 2.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the 1st quarter valued at $15,389,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Shares of BAPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.