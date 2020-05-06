Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of INS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,406. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

