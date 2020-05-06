Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 354,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

