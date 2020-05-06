Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 36,217,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,257,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

