Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 6th (ACDVF, B4B3, BTG, FINGF, GBNXF, GCGMF, IFCZF, IIPZF, MALJF, MEGEF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 6th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $25.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $7.75 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $16.50 to $15.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $1.40 to $1.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $1.80 to $1.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $14.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $124.00 to $117.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.