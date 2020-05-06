Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Helen of Troy (HELE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) recently:

5/5/2020 – Helen of Troy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Helen of Troy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Helen of Troy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

4/29/2020 – Helen of Troy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $196.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Helen of Troy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Helen of Troy’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date, it is likely to derail in the near term. The company has been grappling with escalated costs. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company faced higher freight and distribution costs. In fact, management expects fiscal 2020 bottom line to be hit by elevated investments, higher incentive compensation costs as well as high freight and distribution costs. Apart from this, Helen of Troy saw weakness in its Health & Home unit in the third quarter due to a decline in the core business stemming from change in net retail distribution network. Moreover, in its last earnings call, management projected Health & Home net sales to dip 2-4% in fiscal 2020. Nonetheless, strength in Housewares segment, along with focus on digital efforts and Leadership Brands bode well.”

4/8/2020 – Helen of Troy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Helen of Troy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $227.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Helen of Troy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of HELE traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,594. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

