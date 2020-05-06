iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.4% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 215,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,572,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 670.8% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,540,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.61. 416,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.