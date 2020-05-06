iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

