iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,910 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 2,260,490 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

