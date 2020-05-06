iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $236.05. 113,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $261.25.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

